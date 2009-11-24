5 Thanksgiving Dinner Alternatives

Turkey dinner with all of the dressing is a Thanksgiving tradition but not everyone is into dry yard bird. Some people would prefer an alternative menu selection than the traditional candied yams, glazed ham, cornbread stuffing and green bean casserole.
Thanksgiving Food And Outfits For Your Pet
Here are some non-traditional recipes for you to try:
Crispy Duck Salad with Bitter Orange Vinaigrette
Lacinata Kale with Caramelized Onions
How To Pick Out A Bottle Of Wine
Take a look at these mouth-watering pictures:
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful