FANTASY FRIDAY: Wrap Yourself In Fur

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

With all of the hoopla surrounding faux fur, it is easy to believe that buying fake is the way to go. Unfortunately, many have been wrongly misled down this path. The truth is that there is no replacing a genuine fur product. Any way that you look at it, real fur is the only way to go.

Here are some luxury fur items we wish we could afford:

1) Rabbit fur gilet, $1,105 at net-a-porter.com

2) Phillip Lim’s Mongolian shearling gilet, $750 at net-a-porter.com

3) Preen’s Aztec shearling coat, $2,830 at net-a-porter.com

4) Maje Milieu rabbit gilet, $405 at net-a-porter.com

5) Juicy Couture’s Faux fur cropped jacket,$400 at net-a-porter.com

6) Juicy Couture’s Cropped faux-fur jacket, $330 at net-a-porter.com

