Death Of Kandi’s Ex Ruled A Homicide

We just learned that the death of A.J. Jewell has officially been ruled a homicide — this according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner.

According to tmz.com, the cause of death is listed as, “Physical altercation resulting in sickle cell trait related exertional collapse.” Contributing factors are listed as, “intestinal myocardial fidrosis,” as well as an enlarged heart.

Translation — the fight triggered a flare up with Jewell’s sickle cell disease.

A.J. died after an Atlanta strip club brawl early last month. The other man involved in the fight — Frederick Richardson — has since been arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Richardson’s attorney tells TMZ, “It’s an unfortunate situation, Frederick is sorry this situation happened and that A.J. died.”

