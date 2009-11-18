Did Danger Have Sex With Ray-J While Pregnant?

While being interviewed on DJ Whoo Kid’s radio show, Danger let it slip that she had sex with Ray-Z while being pregnant with someone else’s kid. As the interview went on, she retracted her statement. Danger also revealed that she’s not with the baby’s father anymore and that she did make a sex tape which was stolen…stay tuned!!!

We can't post this interview here due to it's graphic content, but you can click here to listen to the interview.

“For The Love Of Ray-J’s” Danger gives birth to baby girl

Take a look at Danger below:

