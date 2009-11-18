Is Rihanna Dating “The Wire’s” Tristan Wilds?

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Bajan beauty Rihanna was recently photographed in an unflattering pose Monday night after partying at a nightclub in London that revealed a bit of cellulite, but that little imperfection haven’t kept the boys away. I’m hearing that the singer is dating actor Tristan Wilds.

According to the NY Daily News, the “90210” star was an unexpected guest at a party RiRi held over the weekend at her L.A. home, where she was saying goodbye to pals before taking off for a set of London gigs:

“No one knew why Tristan was there initially, because it was not an industry party — it was very intimate,” says a fellow guest. “But everyone quickly realized they weren’t meeting for the first time, because they were openly affectionate for everyone to see.” Our source adds that 21-year-old Rihanna and the 20-year-old actor, who has also starred in “The Wire” and Jay-Z’s “Roc Boys” music video, were introduced by a music producer who has worked with both of them — Wilds is currently working on an album of his own. They hit it off the moment they laid eyes on each other, the insider says. “He’s a real gentleman,” says the source. “She likes him a lot, and it shows. From the moment he walked into her party, Rihanna lit up.” So what now? Although RiRi will be traveling to promote her album “Rated R,” which drops on Monday, our source thinks the fling will last. “They’ll keep in touch while she’s away,” the snitch insists. “They’re already planning to use iChat and Skype to stay in contact until Tristan finishes shooting ‘90210’ for the season and can fly out to meet her on the road.”

