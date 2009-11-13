NEW MUSIC: Beyonce And Gaga Bless Each Others Tracks

Lady GaGa lent her services to Beyoncé on the extended remix of “Video Phone.” And, believe it or not, Gaga doesn’t sound as crazy as she looks. The track was produced by Bangladesh and co-penned with Sean Garrett.

Listen here and tell us what you think:

And to return the favor, Beyonce joined Lady Gaga on her Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins-produced song, “Telephone,” from her upcoming album.

Hear it below:

On November 23, the ladies video collaboration for “Video Phone” will be released, as will Beyonce’s “I Am… Yours” Tour DVD and “I Am… Sasha Fierce” Deluxe Edition, as well as Lady Gaga’s sophomore album, “The Fame Monster.”

6 Beyonce collabos that should have been

Take a look at our Beyonce gallery:

Is Jay cheating on Beyonce with this chick?