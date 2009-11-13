FANTASY FRIDAY: Phuket’s Paresa Resort

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Have you heard about the newly-launched Paresa Resort in Phuket? The resort has 49 luxury villas and suites, all with private pools and is located on Phuket’s ‘Millionaires Mile.’ Following its launch, Paresa unveiled it’s Energy Pool. Designed to recharge and vitalize the body and mind, the pool is made from black terrazzo and lies under one of the resort’s strong and inspiring banyan trees, generating warmth from the terrazzo and peacefulness from the tree. Located on the main Infinity Pools sundeck; the Energy Pool has stunning Andaman sea vistas.

All of the rooms take full advantage of the glorious ocean views, with most offering private infinity pools from which guests can enjoy the spectacular surroundings. Room rates range from $695 up to $3,550.

And use gliider to help book your trip! Trust us, it’s convenient and easy-to-use. After all, it’s holiday season and you should be planning your vacations right about…now. Take two minutes out to watch the video below; it’ll save you time later.

gliider is a research tool that lets you find and gather travel info from any site on the web—and then get deals specific to your trip. To use gliider, just highlight, drag, and drop into gliider the travel info you want to save—hotel listings, restaurant reviews, whatever!—and then let gliider bring you great deals from top travel sites like TravelZoo and Hotels.com.

FANTASY FRIDAY: Christian Louboutin Resort Collection

FANTASY FRIDAY: Take A Walk On The Wild Side

Take a look at the resort gallery below!