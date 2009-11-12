Wale On Solange: “I Do Love Her”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Solange’s new man Wale, recently sat down with HoneyMag.com to discuss the pressure surrounding the sales of his debut album “Attention Deficit”, as well as his relationship with Solange Knowles.

Here’s what he had to say about Solange:

“I do love her,” he admits of Solange, flashing a Cheshire. “We’re friends. She’s amazing. She’s a good person. Any single mother contributing to society the way she does – I got a lot of love for them. She’s got to do a lot on her own and raise a young black man in this day and age so my hat goes off to her. She’s definitely an anomaly. And the way she can do that and manage to do the same things that I complain about having to do.” His affection is as obvious as a set of flushed cheeks. An impossibly adorable. Wale, the former mixtape rapper from inner city DC, is borderline giddy. “Did you interview Solange about me?” Wale asks. He’s sprawled across his bed; head practically buried in the pillow. “Did she smile when you mentioned my name?”

Sounds like someone is in love!!

Solange is dropped by her label

Take a look at our Solange gallery:

Is Solange moving in with Wale?