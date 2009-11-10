WTF? Omarosa Gets A Dating Show?

So, once upon a time, Omarosa Manigault was famous for being the instigating, insulting, and always dramatic contestant on the very first season of Donald Trump’s “The Apprentice.” Halfway through the show and its challenges, Omarosa was “fired,” and we saw her emerge on-screen again on VH1’s “Surreal Life” (where she played roommate to Pepa and Janice Dickinson, who she famously held a knife over the head of during a photo shoot. Watch the scene below.)

Then, we saw her go head-to-head with Wendy Williams in one of the best catfights on television, and now, she’s back with another show where she plans on bullying not just one victim, but 12. And they’re all men.

“Omarosa’s Ultimate Merger” is an upcoming reality show that will follow the villianness on her search for a mate. The eligible bachelors will compete for Omarosa’s affection through a series of relationship- and business-driven challenges. Trump, who will appear on camera offering her love advice, told Variety: “Omarosa is smart, witty and difficult, but all of those qualities will make for some very interesting entertainment.”

OMAROSA VS. WENDY WILLIAMS

OMAROSA VS. JANICE DICKINSON