PASS OR FAIL: Alicia’s Official “Freedom” Album Cover

So, the first album cover we showed you (below) was subject to change and, of course, it has. Above is the Alicia Keys’ official cover to her “Element of Freedom” album.

Which do you prefer?

Alicia Keys’ fourth studio album, “The Element of Freedom” was originally scheduled for a December 1 release, but got pushed back two weeks. We think it’s because her first single, “Doesn’t Mean Anything” didn’t catch on as well as it should have. After all, it only peaked at #60 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the video was boring.

She has since released her second song, “Try Sleeping With A Broken Heart” – a track we think is a little ill-timed and insensitive considering her new “homewrecker” status; she’s not the one with a broken heart, Mashonda is.

And Keys looks pretty angelic on the cover of her new album; coincidence?

