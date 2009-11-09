J.Lo Sues Ex-Husband For $10 Mil Over Sex Tape

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has sued her first husband, Ojani Noa, again after accusing him of planning to use video of their sex life in a tell-all movie.

In her lawsuit, Lopez says former husband Ojani Noa is shopping around to film industry players a movie with footage of Noa and Lopez in sexual situations, including their time in a hotel room during their 1997 honeymoon. (They were married for less than 11 months.)

Lopez, who married singer Marc Anthony in 2004 and has two children with him, is seeking $10 million in damages and a court order preventing dissemination of any video showing her and Noa in intimate situations.

The lawsuit against Noa, which was filed on Friday, marks the second time Lopez has sued her first husband, a chef and model. In 2006, Lopez sued Noa over his plans to publish a tell-all book about their life. It resulted in a California judge ordering Noa to pay Lopez $545,000 for breach of contract. Lopez said Noa had signed an agreement not to publish details of their relationship.

Noa did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment on the lawsuit.

