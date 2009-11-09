Chris Wants RiRi To Keep It A “Private Matter”??

On Friday, both Chris Brown and Rihanna appeared on televised interviews and spoke on the brutal beating that went down in February. While Chris chose to focus on how his attempt at becoming a better man since the incident, Rihanna got into the nitty gritty, giving up details on both their love (claiming it happened fast, and that the couple was “obsessive) and the fight (he bit her ear and her fingernails; her mouth filled with blood.)

Rihanna’s 20/20 Interview (FULL): “We Were Dangerous For Each Other”

Chris Brown’s MTV Interview

But it seems Chris Brown would’ve preferred Rihanna keep her mouth shut. Here’s a statement he made to MTV News:

“While I respect Rihanna’s right to discuss the specific events of February 8, I maintain my position that all of the details should remain a private matter between us,” he said in the statement. “I do appreciate her support and wish her the best. I am extremely sorry for what I did, and I accept accountability for my actions. At this point, I am taking the proper steps to learn about me and grow from my mistakes. I only hope that others in similar situations can learn from our experience as well. Abuse of any kind is always wrong. The rest I leave it to God.”