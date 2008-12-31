Mr & Mrs Carter On Vacation

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Beyonce and hubby Jay-Z were recently spotted vacationing in the Caribbean.The Carters took time out from their busy schedules to enjoy each other over the holidays. They spent their time yachting around the Caribbean on a $200,000/week 50 ft. yacht named “Galaxy”. Click here for more pics.
