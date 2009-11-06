Lamar Odom Wants Khloe To Have A Baby

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Two months after tying the knot, Lamar Odom is ready to make his new bride Khloe a mommy.

In the couple’s first televised interview together, Lamar & Khloe visited Chelsea Handler on her late night show, and Odom, 30, said that his bride would be pregnant “soon.”

Chelsea asked the couple if they wanted to start a family right away?

“I do!” Odom said while holding Kardashian’s hand and stroking her thigh.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, who looked caught off guard, said, “Okay!”

Khloe has already admitted that she has gained weight since tying the knot in September.

Besides a possible pregnancy, they have another project potentially in the works: their own reality show!

“Ryan [Seacrest] has been talking to us about it.,” she says. “I mean, right now, we have so much going on, but we don’t know. We’ve got to get through the holidays, and then we’ll discuss it again after that.”

Take a look at the couple below:

