VIDEO: How To Be Kim From RHOA

On a recent episode of Style Network’s show The Dish, Kim Zolciak presented the Kim Zolciak Real Housewives of Atlanta Halloween Costume Kit — complete with wigs and wine. I know that I’m tardy for the party in sharing this now, but check it out!

AND if you still need a laugh afterward, check out my very own Abiola Abrams Real Housewives of Atlanta Red Riding in the Hood Halloween Costume YouTube video diary. “Thank you, Big Poppa!” Let me know what you think on my home site or twitter. Fun!

