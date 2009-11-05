Khloe’s Ex Admits To Faking On-Screen Relationship

Shedding a bit of doubt on her current marital situation, Khloe Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Rashad McCants, says “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” scripts its episodes and storylines, citing one example in particular: that they faked their relationship for her show.

On an episode of the E!’s reality show, the three sisters “hack” into Rashad’s voicemail and listen to shady messages left by another woman. and accuse him of cheating.

He told The New York Post this week that the series “made the whole thing up” and Khloe didn’t have his phone number at the time. Why not? Because the couple had broken up in January, weeks prior to this scene’s taping. (McCants is a NBA free agent in need of a team.)

The scene does sound pretty fake. What do you think?

