STYLE PROFILE: Maya Lake For Boxing Kitten

Daring to be different is the name of the game when it comes to these original pieces from designer Maya Lake & her “Boxing Kitten” line.

The collections which, “celebrates the spirit and lives of women who have come before, and the playfulness and vibrancy of each piece captures the women of today and the future.”

Each garment blends bold and fearless tribal-inspired prints with 1940s and 50s classic patterns that could easily been envisioned on the runways of Chanel or Escada, making Boxing Kitten a force to be reckoned with.

Maya, who gains her inspiration from Josephine Baker and W.E.B. Dubois, has been featured in high-end boutiques like Alfie, Prohibit, and Patricia Fields (costume director of Sex and The City) and seen on superstars like Solange Knowles, Christina Milian, and Erykad Badu.

She created the line with the “modern woman” in mind by attempting to fuse ” ‘respectability’ and ‘piety’ of the church-going women from the Civil Rights Movement” and the “cultural nationalism that women from the Black Power movement believed in to create Boxing Kitten.”

Check out the newest collection from Boxing Kitten and all the celebrities to rock out in Boxing Kitten’s “ethnic rockabilly” looks!!!

Amerie Gives Us A Peek Inside Her Amazing Wardrobe

How To Buy A Pair Of Jeans