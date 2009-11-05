Jennifer Hudson Ready For Baby #2

Jennifer Hudson wants a dreamgirl of her own.

The Academy Award-winning actress/singer just gave birth to her son David, but is already excited to have baby number two.

The former ‘American Idol’ finalist told Access Hollywood, “Maybe one more, I’d like to have at least one more, a little girl. I want a girl and then maybe another one,” she continued. “You know, one baby at a time.”

According to TV Guide.com, Hudson is set to perform some of her favorite Christmas songs on an ABC special holiday special.” In it, she returns home to Chicago to visit with family members, friends and some of her childhood influences. And, though she has bounced back from last year’s tragic loss of her mother, brother and nephew, the 27 year-old and her fiancé, ‘I Love New York 2’ contestant, David Otunga have yet to decide what city to call home.

“That is where all the family is,” Hudson said of the Windy City. “I feel like he should be surrounded by family. That’s where the biggest support system is and if we live somewhere else, then we will have to bring the family wherever we are.” (From AOL BlackVoices)

J. Hud Talks Body After Baby

Jennifer Hudson To Do Christmas Special

Take a look at Jennifer:

http://cdn1.hellobeautiful.com/external/js/gallery/504027

Also On HelloBeautiful: