How To Buy A Pair Of Jeans

Nothing feels better than slipping into a perfect fitting pair of jeans! Here are 4 quick tips to keep in mind when buying your next pair of jeans.

* Slide your hands into the pockets to check the depth. Front pockets should be shallow; extra fabric here can add bulk.

* If you always use a belt, be sure to wear your favorite one when you’re shopping for jeans. Not all belt loops are the same size.

* If the waistband gapes at the back when you sit or it presses torturously into your lower belly, this is a pair you should skip.

* If you find great-in-the-butt jeans with other fit issues, remember that a tailor can make adjustments to both the length of the hem and the fit through the leg.

