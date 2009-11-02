Letting Go & Going With the Flow

Recently, I was talking to someone and their disposition on life took me back by surprise. This person felt if family couldn’t support you financially then you should cut them off completely and stop speaking with them. This person felt that she should not be physically around family if they could not help in a financial capacity. I have to admit she was asking for help to further her education, but no one felt obliged to help because everyone was dealing with their own financial crisis in this recession. Although, some family members had means to give, they were in fear that if they needed any finances in the future who would lend to them.

The question is, “Do you really turn your back on your love ones if they give you the cold shoulder?”

In waiting for a financial breakthrough you have to be extremely patient! The more people you have in your corner to support you physically, emotionally, spiritually or financially the better! If you go to someone in need of help there are so many ways you can receive support from a person; you have to discern what angle each individual can help you in advancing your life. Just because someone does not give you something when you ask doesn’t mean they won’t give you something further down the road. However, it is important that we not always look to see what someone is giving us, but what we can give someone, as well. As the old saying goes, “I scratch your back and you scratch mine.”

The most important thing I learned was to be patient, don’t get angry and keep making a way for your self by perseverance. I recently, called home and one of my relatives said he was amazed to see me on a TV show because I am from a ghetto. I encourage anyone reading this to make a way out of no way… no matter what your situation looks like. It took me over eight years to make something out of myself. The harder you try to get anything the more you have to believe your efforts turn into favor on your life.

Always remember not to complain (it’s a waste of time) and have a game plan everyday to strive toward your success!

Please let me know what your game plan is.

Peace.

Erica Hubbard

Also On HelloBeautiful: