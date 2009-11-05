MO’NIQUE MOMENTS: Keri Hilson Squashes Rumors Of Beef With Mo’Nique

Yesterday on the Mo’Nique Show, Keri Hilson made a guest appearance to promote her new album “In A Perfect World.” Kerri and Mo’Nique addressed the rumors about a tiff between them, and Keri also discusses her blossoming career.

Check out the video below for her interview and a performance of her single “Slow Dance.”

Here’s Keri’s Performance:

Check out the two ladies in this gallery:

http://cdn.hellobeautiful.com/external/js/gallery/556997/

GIRLFIGHT: Mo’Nique vs Keri Hilson Pt 2

