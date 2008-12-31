CLOSE
Home

How To Style Your Hair This New Year’s Eve

Leave a comment

You’ve found the perfect dress, clutch and make-up for your New Year’s Eve bash, but what about your hair? The folks at essence.com show you how to style your hair to make a grand entrance this New Year’s Eve. Click here to find out more.

Still need some tips for New Years?  Click on the links below for great ideas from HelloBeautiful.

Best Evening Clutches

Best Party Dresses

essence , Hair , New Year's Eve

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close