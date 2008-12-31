How To Style Your Hair This New Year’s Eve

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

You’ve found the perfect dress, clutch and make-up for your New Year’s Eve bash, but what about your hair? The folks at essence.com show you how to style your hair to make a grand entrance this New Year’s Eve. Click here to find out more.

Still need some tips for New Years? Click on the links below for great ideas from HelloBeautiful.

Best Evening Clutches

Best Party Dresses

Also On HelloBeautiful: