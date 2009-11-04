Mariah Trips On Jay Leno

We all know just how much Mariah loves her heels (think back to her MTV Cribs episode, where she was on her stair master in heels) well her passion for heels caused her some embarrassment last night when she appeared on the Jay Leno show.
The singer barely saved herself from taking an embarrassing tumble on national television. Later in the interview she joked that it was all choreographed just to make Leno nervous.
Watch the video:
Mariah: “I Drank Some Ugly Juice”
Take a look at our Mariah gallery:
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful