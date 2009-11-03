Amerie’s “30 Shoes In 30 Days”: #15 – Rodarte Over-The-Knee Boots

If you don’t already know, Amerie has a pretty sick shoe game. For the next couple days, she’ll be blogging about her favorite fashions for feet. Ladies, if you have a fetish like she does, you may want to prepare yourselves.

“I can never get enough of over-the-knee boots, and these grey Rodarte pirate-adventure numbers are super high. They actually go up the entire length of the leg right to your bottom, but I scrunched them down a bit. Great with whatever for whenever! :)” – Amerie

