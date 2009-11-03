Nas Offers Kelis ZERO In Child Support And Alimony

Despite making public appearances together in the past month, Queens rapper Nas’ divorce from his estranged wife R&B singer Kelis rages on.
According to TMZ, Nas’ lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan filed court papers today (November 2), seeking to block Kelis’ request for $72,728 a month in spousal support.
Nas had been ordered to pay Kelis $44,000 in child support payments in addition to a one-time payment of $45,000 to pay Rogers’ attorney fees and for a forensic accountant.
In the papers, filed by his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan, Nas is also asking for joint custody of their two-month-old boy.
Kelis is asking for $72,728 a month — which means they are now exactly $72,728 apart.
Take a look at the couple in happier times below: