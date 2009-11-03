Nas Offers Kelis ZERO In Child Support And Alimony

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Despite making public appearances together in the past month, Queens rapper Nas’ divorce from his estranged wife R&B singer Kelis rages on.

According to TMZ, Nas’ lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan filed court papers today (November 2), seeking to block Kelis’ request for $72,728 a month in spousal support.

Nas had been ordered to pay Kelis $44,000 in child support payments in addition to a one-time payment of $45,000 to pay Rogers’ attorney fees and for a forensic accountant.

In the papers, filed by his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan, Nas is also asking for joint custody of their two-month-old boy.

Kelis is asking for $72,728 a month — which means they are now exactly $72,728 apart.

Nas owes IRS, Kelis will have to wait

Take a look at the couple in happier times below:

Nas & Kelis divorce still a go