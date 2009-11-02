Sherri Shepherd Is Looking For Love

Recently slimmed down Sherri Shepherd’s ready to tackle another major goal with a little help from her co-hosts on The View: She’s looking to find lasting love.

The talk show host told PEOPLE at the premiere of her new film “Precious” at the AFI Audi Film Festival that her next challenge may be a quest for a relationship:

“I’d probably like a husband to find me – a man to find me,” she said. “I’m available now!”

When asked if she’s ready for her View co-hosts to weigh in as passionately on her romantic life as they do on Hot Topics, Sherri responded with:

“Sure, yeah!” said Shepherd. “I do trust them. I’m finding that everyone who meets a really good guy was on a blind date. So yeah, I’m ready for the ladies of The View to set me up on a blind date. I even asked Larry King if he knew somebody.”

We wish Sherri luck.

Take a look at Sherri below:

Sherri attends 2009 Angel Ball

The rundown on Sherri Shepherd’s new show