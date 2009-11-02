Beyonce Serves Up Thanksgiving Special And DVD Release

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

On Thanksgiving night, November 26, the ABC Network will air the one-hour television special, “Beyoncé-I AM…YOURS.” It is the first network special from the superstar. The airing is scheduled for 9:00 PM/EST.

Music World Music/Columbia Records will release “I AM…YOURS An Intimate Performance At Wynn Las Vegas”– a concert performance DVD and Live CD that captures a never-before-seen performance from iconic artist, Beyoncé on Monday, November 23.

Filmed at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, this extraordinary concert features performances of over 30 songs from Beyoncé’s three multi-platinum solo releases, Destiny’s Child catalog and a few surprises. This amazing concert includes the #1 hits, “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It),” “If I Were A Boy,” “Halo,” “Sweet Dreams” and showcases a gut-wrenching performance of “That’s Why You’re Beautiful.”

Solange gets dropped by her label

Included on “I AM… YOURS An Intimate Performance At Wynn Las Vegas,” is a biographical storytelling woven between many songs and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. “I AM… YOURS An Intimate Performance At Wynn Las Vegas” is Beyoncé’s first live CD and fans can also consider the release a greatest hits collection.

Recorded on August 2, 2009 during a sold out four-night stint at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas, “I AM… YOURS An Intimate Performance At Wynn Las Vegas,” will be available on DVD (amaray) and Deluxe Edition 2 CD/DVD (digipack) on November 23 and Blu-ray on December 15.

Take a look at our Beyonce gallery:

Tom Hanks hearts Beyonce