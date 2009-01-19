Introducing Online Soap Opera Buena Beach Episode 1

Created by Diane Brown, Buena Beach is an online soap opera, giving up all the juicy details of some of the hottest guys and gals of Buena Beach, a small town in Southern California. Check back everyday for a new episode here on HelloBeautiful.com.

The Voice:

Episode 1: Calvin Gets Canned

The usual sounds abound on this particular Monday – the flutter of Diane’s nails speeding away on the keyboard as her boss, Danny, walks by (and the surreptitious mouse clicks as she makes mad bids on E-Bay once he’s safe in his office), Sandy’s cracking and strained voice as she sings along to any and every tune her radio has to offer, and Mario’s pompous sham of a laugh that he reserves for his wife and bill collectors.

Chimes, dings, gossip and laughter appropriately fill the large room – somewhat of an odd soundtrack to the scene on the other side of the floor-to-ceiling windows providing most of the light for staff.

Whereas inside are the requisite copiers, vending machine, cubicles, and unprofessional receptionist one might expect to find within a government institution, outside, waves crash and kids run along the soft sand. Cyclists pedal their way with and against the wind, easily surpassing the joggers with whom they share the path that twists along the coastline.

Just another day in Buena Beach, and the offices of the City’s Parks and Beaches Department.

“Anyway, babe. I gotta go. Something’s happening. Alright – bye.” Diane closes her mobile phone and tucks it into her newest bag, the biggest Coach purse in the galaxy. It was a gift, of course. She could never afford that or any of her other bags, belts, or designer jeans she sports ad nauseum.

Steadying herself on the frail pieces of wood and metal she calls shoes, Diane rises slowly from her padded swivel chair and steps coolly towards Danny’s door, which has been left slightly ajar. Another foot and a half closer and those muffled grunts will be comprehensible statements. Hopefully, blameful, controversial statements that she’ll be able to reenact over lunch with Sandy.

“I don’t care what that… …doesn’t make a difference. …seven damn years, man. What the hell was she doing at…” As close as she’s able to get without stirring up suspicion, it still isn’t enough to get all the particulars. She’ll have to use her imagination to fill in the details. But, from what she can tell, Calvin is busted. Soundslike he’s gonna get written up. Bummer.

Mere seconds later, Diane nearly sprains an ankle trying to get back to her seat with both swiftness and nonchalance when she hears Calvin’s feet stomping towards the door, and Danny’s poised steps following after. Any slower, and she would have been the unfortunate victim of a speeding door as Calvin kicked it open, instantly halting the bustling office sounds.

“Don’t think this is the last you’ll see of me. This ain’t over,” blasts Calvin as he heads to his desk.

Danny responds with his stance, arms crossed and feet wide apart in front of his door. Calmly, he tells Diane to call security.

“Yah, go ahead and call security, Diane. And while you’re at it, call the mayor, the NAACP, the ACLU, Gloria Alred, the Reverend Al Sharpton, and ABC World News Tonight, because this is a racist organization, and the whole world is gonna hear about it.”

Diane frowns with uncertainty, glancing from Calvin to Danny, who gives her the nod to go ahead. As she dials, Calvin grabs his canvas shoulder bag, a couple of frames from his desk, and a brown paper bag from one of his drawers.

“Don’t take anything that doesn’t belong to you,” says Danny.

Calvin offers Danny his own suggestion using a four-letter word, then pulls his office keys from his pants pocket and throws them in the trash. Meanwhile, without shame, Calvin’s co-workers (or, ex-co-workers by now) have crept out from behind their desks to watch the events unfold. Yes, this crew typically has more than their share of drama, but getting it so ripe is too good to witness from afar. This is no time to be shy, even with the possibility of flying desk accessories.

While livid, Calvin can’t help but momentarily bask in the attention his last moments in the office have garnered. True to form, Calvin puffs out his chest and grins before giving them his final words. He starts with Mario.

“Take care, man. I’m paid up for the month with the water club. Feel free to drink a gallon on me each day, with your cheap butt,” he tells him with a homeboy handshake. Mario looks relieved – Calvin knows a lot, so there was no telling what he might have said to Mario in front of all the staff with nothing to lose.

“Christian, dude,” he tells the freckled, spiky-haired fellow next to Mario. “If I have any say in the matter, you’re gonna be running things up here soon. When it happens, give me a call, man. And go ahead and hook up with homegirl, you know what I’m saying?”

Christian’s eyes nearly double in size, looking around the room to try to read his colleagues’ faces – smirks, frowns, and confused stares. Then, back to intrigue as Calvin crosses over to Sandy. “Keep your head up, you hear? And if I never told you before, you’re the most down white girl I ever met.” Sandy, no doubt a little dubious about Calvin’s frankness on such an occasion, shrugs and smiles.

Finally, he approaches Danny. With a couple of ten gallon hats and some revolvers, the two could have passed for rivals in a dusty showdown outside a saloon. Knowing Calvin, no one would be surprised if he pulled out a gun from his jacket pocket. But instead of dealing any last verbal blows to Danny, Calvin stops three feet in front of him and turns to Diane.

“Sista, soon enough, you’ll be free from under this fool you work for. And can I just tell you, you got the sexiest damn lips I’ve ever seen in my life.” And just as the pimply-faced rail of a security guard arrives, Calvin takes Diane by the shoulders and dives in for a kiss, tongue and all.

“Hey, get off of her,” Danny yells, motioning for the kid with the badge to help him out as he tries to break it up. Calvin almost knocks them both down as he wrestles out of their grip. “Get the hell off me.” He turns back to a startled and breathless Diane (whose knees must have given out as she’s fallen down into her chair), winks, and walks out of the City of Buena Beach Parks & Beaches Department offices. Triumphant.

