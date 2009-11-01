Solange Is Dropped By Her Label

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Beyonce’s younger sibling, Solange has severed ties with her record label Interscope Records.

According to aceshowbiz.com, her departure from the label comes on the heels of the poor performance of her only release on the Universal-owned imprint, ‘Sol-Angel & The Hadley Street Dreams’, which to-date as sold in the region of 150,000 since it’s release in August 2008.

Solange released a statement,thanking two executives from the label for giving her opportunity as part of the family.

She stated:

“I thank Ron [Fair] and Jimmy [Iovine] for believing in me as an artist and supporting my journey…and have nothing but respect for the Interscope family.” “I’m excited about continuing to dive in, experiment and creating music and art with no boundaries, fears or expectations. Gonna be fun folks. Thank u all so much 4 da suppoke chop:) all supportive comments coming thru Gonna REALLY b up 2 U guys 2 carry on the spirit of the music.”

