Discover Your Favorite Celeb Beauty Secrets

Women and makeup continue a tenuous relationship of … I love you but I don’t know how to use you. Sam Fine, a champion of black women and beauty has perfected his craft painting the faces of celebrities like Iman, Vanessa Williams, and Tyra Banks. The launch of his new DVD “The Basics of Beauty” gives every woman the opportunity to learn practical but powerful beauty tips in an instructional video.

I had the honor to spend a little time with Sam on the red carpet at the Thurgood Marshall Foundations Front Row Fashion Show where he was honored as an icon and a legend in both beauty and fashion. Available at amazon.com.

