Fall’s Nail Polish Trends

Store away your bright and neon summer nail polish colors, and invest in fall’s dark and smoldering colors. Women are not limited to making bold statements with their clothes and accessories. Nails are just as important. Your hands can help accentuate your style and personality. Not to mention, a manicure is one of our coveted feminine things to do on spa and beauty days.

Below is a nail polish trend list for fall and a photo gallery of our favorite celebrities showing us how to rock them.

Colors

Midnight hues – ex: navy blue, fuchsia and dark purple

Turquoise and Green

Glossy, jet-black

Gold and Bronze

Scarlet, Chestnut and Crimson

Translucent pink nail polish

Matte Polish – ex: beige

Metallic

*Try:

M·A·C ‘Nail Trend’ Nail Lacquer, especially Beyond Jealous and Dry Martini

OPI Coleccion de Espana, especially the Suzi Skis in the Pyrenees and Manicurist of Seville colors

OPI Matte Nail Lacquer

Designs

Mix and Match – polish each nail a different shade for a color combo

Graffiti – urban graphics nail art

Message Art – nail art with a message

Minx – flexible film strips that are applied with heat and pressure like a sticker

*Try:

Dashing Diva Design Nails on the Go

Minx nails services are offered at salons like Bliss

Also, visit Minx Salon Finder