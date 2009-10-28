Fall’s Nail Polish Trends

Store away your bright and neon summer nail polish colors, and invest in fall’s dark and smoldering colors. Women are not limited to making bold statements with their clothes and accessories. Nails are just as important. Your hands can help accentuate your style and personality. Not to mention, a manicure is one of our coveted feminine things to do on spa and beauty days.
Below is a nail polish trend list for fall and a photo gallery of our favorite celebrities showing us how to rock them.
Colors
- Midnight hues – ex: navy blue, fuchsia and dark purple
- Turquoise and Green
- Glossy, jet-black
- Gold and Bronze
- Scarlet, Chestnut and Crimson
- Translucent pink nail polish
- Matte Polish – ex: beige
- Metallic
M·A·C ‘Nail Trend’ Nail Lacquer, especially Beyond Jealous and Dry Martini
OPI Coleccion de Espana, especially the Suzi Skis in the Pyrenees and Manicurist of Seville colors
OPI Matte Nail Lacquer
Designs
- Mix and Match – polish each nail a different shade for a color combo
- Graffiti – urban graphics nail art
- Message Art – nail art with a message
- Minx – flexible film strips that are applied with heat and pressure like a sticker
*Try:
Dashing Diva Design Nails on the Go
Minx nails services are offered at salons like Bliss
Also, visit Minx Salon Finder