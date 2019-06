Keri Hilson has achieved more than enough success, whether it be through writing for other artists including Ciara, Usher, and Britney Spears, or through her own hit songs, like “Knock U Down” and “Turnin’ Me On.” Her debut album, “In A Perfect World,” has spawned 6 singles, and she’s back with another, titled “I Like.” Unfortunately, it is exclusively for Europe and will be released officially on November 20.

GIRLFIGHT: Mo’Nique vs. Keri Hilson

Keri’s Tail: Pass Or Fail?

http://cdn1.hellobeautiful.com/external/js/gallery/444917