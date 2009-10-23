CLOSE
Home

Kandi Breaks Down On “RHOA” Reunion Show

Leave a comment

On the upcoming “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” reunion show, Kandi Burruss breaks down while discussing the death of her fiance A.J. Jewell.

Take a look:

Take a look at Kandi’s new TAG boutique:

Real Housewives Of Atlanta brings highest ratings

Kandi

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close