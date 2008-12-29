CLOSE
Top 5 New Years Eve Clutches

By now you should have your party dress for the big night, here are some clutches to make your outfit pop.

Sequined Clutch from Ann Taylor

This soft sequined clutch captures the New Year’s Eve spirit: flashy, fun and festive. $34 at anntaylor.com

Evita Satin Clutch

This ultra glam satin clutch will add that final touch of sophistication to any evening attire. $15.80 at forever21.com

Satin Fleur clutch

Styled from sumptuous silk satin and finished front and center with a dramatic, oversize rosette. Hidden magnetic closure under flap. Was $98.00 now $54.99 at jcrew.com

Flashy Lady Clutch

Rev up a simple dress with this fringe chain metallic clutch. $62.50 at betseyjohnson.com

Nordstrom ‘Small Minaudier’ Satin Clutch

Sparkling oversized rhinestone tops the metal frame of a structured satin clutch. $88 at nordstrom.com

