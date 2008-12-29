Top 5 New Years Eve Clutches

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

By now you should have your party dress for the big night, here are some clutches to make your outfit pop.

Sequined Clutch from Ann Taylor

This soft sequined clutch captures the New Year’s Eve spirit: flashy, fun and festive. $34 at anntaylor.com

Evita Satin Clutch

This ultra glam satin clutch will add that final touch of sophistication to any evening attire. $15.80 at forever21.com

Satin Fleur clutch

Styled from sumptuous silk satin and finished front and center with a dramatic, oversize rosette. Hidden magnetic closure under flap. Was $98.00 now $54.99 at jcrew.com

Flashy Lady Clutch

Rev up a simple dress with this fringe chain metallic clutch. $62.50 at betseyjohnson.com

Nordstrom ‘Small Minaudier’ Satin Clutch

Sparkling oversized rhinestone tops the metal frame of a structured satin clutch. $88 at nordstrom.com

