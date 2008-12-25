Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

We got through through Black Friday, Cyber Monday and now we’re gearing up for the day after Christmas sales.Here’s a list of stores that are offering some great post-holiday store deals:

Target is offering clearance products and promotions of up to 75 percent off on select clothing, furniture, electronics, holiday décor, and more. Consumers can also save up to 50 to 70 percent on bath and bedding.

You can get a jump on your holiday decorating for next year. Home improvement retailer Home Depot will be offering 50 percent off of all holiday décor beginning December 26.

