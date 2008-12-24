Top 5 New Year’s Eve Party Dresses

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

New Years Eve is all about looking hot! Keep in mind you don’t have to be too glam, but at the end of the day, girls do love to dress up!

This Jodi Arnold grape party dress is perfect for your holiday soiree. $560 at net-a-porter.com

No need to burn a hole in your wallet. This Forever 21 Sequin Soiree Dress will amp up your glamour factor all night long. $27.80 at forever21.com

Contrast this lively Camilla and Marc cobalt blue dress against black tights and ankle boots for the perfect party look. Was $550 Now $385 at net-a-porter.com

This fabulous Miu Miu dress is a must-have. Keep this style up-to-date by teaming with ankle boots for the essential modern cocktail look. Was $2,300 Now $1,610 at net-a-porter.com

A simple and beautiful strapless dress featuring a sleek satin construction and a padded bust from Forever 21. $14.50 at forever21.com

