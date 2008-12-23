WHAT IN THE WORLD: Slim Tape

Everyone seems to be freaking out about arm fat these days. I blame Oprah. But for that last bit of flap that you just can’t get rid of at the gym, some company has created Slim Tape, a clear tape that literally lifts and rearranges your fat so you can fool people into thinking you have slimmer arms. Well. Until you take your clothes off.

I haven’t seen this up close and personal, so maybe it’s a cooler product than it looks. Because I’m pretty sure taping your arms won’t convince anyone of anything. And you definitely can’t wear this stuff to the beach.

Have any of you tried it? Can you pass some insight along?

