Let The Shine In

I’m a shine junkie, hands down!!! If it’s out there, I’ve tried it. And I have to admit: I am that girl who will walk into Sephora and collect samples of every shine product on the market. After trying numerous products, there was always a little voice saying “ there has to be something better out there,” and yours truly continued the hunt. I recently colored my hair (ladies, we all know how dull our hair gets when we add color!), and my hair was definitely lacking the luster I desired.

Let it be known that I have fine hair, and I have to be careful when I add product, as it can really weigh it down. However, I recently got my hands on Bumble and Bumble Shine, which I’m officially anointing as the BEST hair shine product in the world.

The main thing that really sets this product apart is that it really does create amazing shine, almost like your hair has been clear-coated. With my fine hair, the shine may be too much, making it appear a little greasy. However, I’ve never noticed it weighing down my style at all.

This is the best hair shine spray out on the market. I’ve tried hundreds, and this is number one by far. I’ve never been so happy with any type of hair product as I am with this one. It has a bit of a strong smell when you spray it on, but it DOES NOT remain on the hair whatsoever. You can even say it is odorless. Divide the hair into sections and either apply directly on the hair or on the palms of your hands. I apply directly to my hair. It immediately gives shine and removes flyaways. It also retains body, softness & movement without oilyness, flakiness or stickiness.

And try not to be put off by the price; a little goes a very long way. You will not be disappointed.

4oz bottle, $34 at bumbleandbumble.com

