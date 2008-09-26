Top 5 Clutches

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Want to have a trendy clutch for this fall season? Here are our Top 5.

1) This Tiffany Tweed clutch is the perfect everyday accessory, Black and cream tweed coupled with a black flower pin with grosgrain ribbon, and black bengaline liner. $63.99 at www.wrapable.com

2) Add some punch to your outfit with this red Hayden Harnett versatile clutch from www.haydenharnet.com Magnetic closure. Two interior slip pockets, detachable strap with 8″ drop Antique gold hardware. 100% leather. On sale now for $189.99

3) For those of watching our pennies, this Gucci inspired Fuschia Oversized Clutch from www.shopcora.com keeps us within our budget. $24.50

4) Print PVC clutch from Gwen Stefanie’s L.A.M.B. at www.saksfifthavenue.comwith buckle closure at front and striped banding at front and back. Leather trim at edges. Gold hardware. Double handles and magnetic main compartment closure. At $425.00 dollars, this is a clutch I will never let go of.

5) Keep it hardcore with this Michael Kors patent leather clutch from www.eluxury.com. Brushed gold metal logo-engraved handle. $268.00.

