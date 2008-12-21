Snuggle Up With A Good Book

A wintery afternoon is a great time to curl up with a good book. Not sure of where to start? Let us give you a few suggestions along with some great book list that have some beautiful choices.

Happy Reading!

Romance writing diva Beverly Jenkins gives us action, intrigue and of course romance in this paperback. Click here for more info.

Dr. Cornel West does it again dropping wisdom and knowledge in his new book Hope On A Tightrope. Click here for more info.

For more books check out these sources for what’s hot!

ESSENCE BOOK LIST — The popular best seller list from Essence Magazine.

MOSAIC BOOKS — African American book list. Also check out their magazine.

NYTIMES BEST SELLERS — The source for what’s selling in bookstores all over.

Also On HelloBeautiful: