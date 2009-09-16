STYLE PROFILE: Designer Rachel Roy

Rachel Roy has come into her own right as a designer, in one of the most competitive and judgmental industries today. Her classically simple designs are for the practical, fashionable woman, though they do not lack any of the craftsmanship or beauty of a more opulent couturier. Her collections tend to be season-less, timeless and basic though in no way boring. Roy, who was previously married to famed producer-and previous Jay-Z wingman-Damon Dash, is a mother of two, and pioneer of her growing brand. Her collections have continued to be cohesive and wearable since her 2008 debut.

Roy recently did a short documentary for Vogue Magazine’s Behind the Lens series, shot by Award-winning documentary filmmaker Douglas Keeve. Check it out to see the endearing and talented designer multi task, juggling her kids, career and personal life.

Meet Designer Rachel Ray

Designing A Collection

The World Of Rachel Ray

Go here to check out her site.

There are also some looks from her Spring 2010 Ready-To-Wear line in the gallery:

