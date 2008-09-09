Very Cure-ious

Approximately every three minutes, a new case of lung cancer is diagnosed, and – with statistics showing a 14 percent five-year survival rate – a strong reaction becomes mandatory. Thankfully, New York-based non-profit association Stand Up For A Cure advocates responding to such an urgent need. The organization partakes in aggressive media campaigns in its attempt to increase public awareness and assistance for the research, treatment and education of lung cancer. Though public service announcements, outdoor advertising, and radio plugs can only provide a message of hope and commitment to so many, it is through its large-scale events that Stand Up For A Cure reaches the masses.

Based on the fact that many chemicals found in paraben-based makeup have been linked to cancer in some studies, the team selected Beautorium, a natural and organic online beauty emporium, to sponsor their latest benefit concert. Hosted by Julia Roberts with music provided by celeb DJ Samantha Ronson, Beautorium arranged the V.I.P. gift bags for the Dave Matthews Band “Stand Up For A Cure” concert at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, September 10. Beautorium also agreed to donate 10 percent of all proceeds from online sales to Stand Up For A Cure. And it doesn’t get more beautiful than that.

