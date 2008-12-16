Is Kelly Rowland Losing Her House?

MediaTakeOut.com has learned that R&B singer Kelly Rowland has been desperately trying to unload her Miami condo for close to a year – and now she faces a tough decision – take a $500K LOSS or let the bank foreclose!!!

MediaTakeOut.com EXCLUSIVELY spoke with a person familiar with Miami Real Estate. And the insider, who spoke to MediaTakeOut.com on the condition of anonymity, claims that Kelly has been trying to sell her condo for more than a year – all to no avail.

