Who Is Justus Kelley? Meet The First Mother And Wife To Win Miss USA

From foster motherhood to nonprofit work and a love for thrifted fashion, here is what to know about the history-making new Miss USA.

On August 27, the 31-year-old Miss Virginia was crowned Miss USA 2026 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Her win made her the first married woman, first mother, and first woman in her 30s to take home the title.

Justus Kelley just made Miss USA history, but there is so much more to know about the woman behind the crown. Meet the first mother and wife to win Miss USA.

Who Is Justus Kelley

She Made Miss USA History

Kelley competed against 50 other women before earning the Miss USA crown. According to Business Insider, she is Virginia’s first Miss USA winner since 1970.

Her victory also marks a major moment for the pageant. Miss USA began allowing married women and mothers to compete in 2023, while the competition removed its age limit in 2024.

Justus Kelley is now the first winner to represent all three milestones as a married woman, a mother, and a woman over 30.

She Is A Wife And Foster Mom

Kelley is married to her college sweetheart, Tyler Kelley. The couple has been together for years and shares a commitment to foster care.

As reported by E! News, the couple is currently fostering a baby boy and his sister. Kelley has also spoken about her and her husband’s desire to create a safe and loving home for children.

Their goal has always been centered on giving children stability, comfort, and care while supporting reunification with their biological families when possible.

Kelley’s advocacy extends far beyond the pageant stage.

She founded Foster Footprints, an organization that supports foster youth in the Washington, DC area. Her work reflects her personal connection to foster care and her commitment to creating resources and support for young people navigating the system.

Her platform gives her an opportunity to bring even more attention to the needs of foster children and families across the country during her reign as Miss USA.

She Has A Message For Women Who Want It All

Justus Kelley’s final answer at Miss USA may have perfectly captured why her win resonated with so many people.

She spoke about not having to choose between an ambitious career, family, and wildest dreams. Instead, Kelley embraced every part of her identity onstage.

Her win sends a powerful message that women do not have to shrink themselves into one category to be successful. You can be a wife, mother, professional, advocate, and dreamer all at once.

She Loves Thrifting

Do not assume that a history-making pageant queen needs an unlimited fashion budget.

Kelley told Business Insider that she entered the competition with an all-thrifted wardrobe for each phase. One memorable look included a suit she found at Goodwill for just $9.99.

For Justus Kelley, thrifting became another way to challenge assumptions. She wanted people to see that style, confidence, and presence cannot simply be bought.

What Is Next For Miss USA?

Kelley’s reign is just getting started.

She will represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico this November. She is also stepping into her role with the responsibility of being the first.

After her win, Kelley said she knows she was trusted to break this barrier, but she also shared that she does not plan to be the last.

And that might be the most beautiful part of her historic victory. Justus Kelley is not only changing what a Miss USA winner looks like. She is helping expand what women are allowed to imagine for themselves.

Congrats Justus!

RELATED: Justus Kelley’s Miss USA Win Is For Every Black Woman Choosing To Live By Her Own Rules