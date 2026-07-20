Lupita Nyong’o Showed Out On ‘The Odyssey’ Press Tour And Every Look Was A Masterclass

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When it comes to serving unforgettable red carpet moments, Lupita Nyong’o rarely misses. The Odyssey press tour showed us that the Oscar winner is operating on an entirely different level. From London to Paris to New York City, Nyong’o transformed every appearance into a fashion and beauty moment that felt intentional, elevated, and unmistakably her own. Check out how she turned her red carpet looks into a masterclass.

According to ESSENCE, the actress has been pulling double duty while promoting Christopher Nolan’s latest epic — portraying both Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra. Off-screen, however, she has quietly become the undisputed star of the film’s press circuit with a lineup of looks that celebrated couture, natural beauty and fearless styling.

The tour kicked off in London with a show-stopping crystal-embellished Christian Cowan gown styled by Micaela Erlanger. The dramatic silhouette featured deep cut sides that highlighted Nyong’o’s statuesque frame while hairstylist Vernon François sculpted her natural hair into a striking cone-shaped afro. Makeup artist Nick Barose completed the glamorous moment with rich black cherry lips using Lisa Eldridge’s Rouge Experience Lipstick in Bohemian Cherry.

The fashion momentum continued in Paris, where Nyong’o attended both the Chanel Haute Couture presentation and The Odyssey premiere wearing a dazzling red beaded Chanel gown. Her beauty look echoed the intricate texture of the dress with what François described as a “loop ‘fro,” while matching red lipstick and a coordinating manicure created one of the most cohesive beauty moments of the entire tour.

Still, it was her New York premiere appearance that resonated most deeply. Nyong’o proudly wore her natural afro in all its textured glory. This prompted François to share an emotional reflection on social media about the significance of seeing her embrace her hair so unapologetically on one of Hollywood’s biggest stages.

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The look was paired with soft, feathery lashes crafted by Barose and understated makeup that allowed her radiant skin and natural beauty to remain the focal point.

Beyond the couture gowns and flawless glam, Nyong’o’s press tour showed her influence in both fashion and beauty conversations. Every appearance celebrated individuality instead of trends, highlighting that elegance is not about wearing the loudest outfit but about wearing every look with confidence.

If awards were handed out for press tour excellence alone, Lupita Nyong’o would already have another trophy on her shelf. From sculptural hairstyles to couture gowns and effortless beauty, every stop on The Odyssey promotional tour was a reminder that style is most powerful when it feels authentic.

Scroll down for our favorite Nyong’o looks from The Odyssey press tour.