Alphonzo Terrell’s Spill App Is A Social Platform That Passes The Vibe Check

Spill's founders saw a need for a social platform that protects marginalized users from harassment and abuse.

Spill's community guidelines and AI-powered moderation prioritize user safety and foster genuine connections.

Spill has grown rapidly, showing the demand for a social space that values authenticity over performance.

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Six months before “Spill” CEO Alphonzo Terrell was laid off from “X” (formerly Twitter) in the thick of Elon Musk’s hostile takeover in 2023, the entrepreneur was already building a life raft. After working at the behemoth tech company for several years, Terrell said he gleaned insight from inside the beast that helped him design a new blueprint for social sharing that would allow users to interact in a way that is safe, fair, inclusive, and fun. Terrell pulled together a team of POC coders and public policy strategists who would not only build his vision for what “Spill” would become, but also run it.

“The people who are running these massive platforms, they’re no different than us,” Terrell told HelloBeautiful. “In fact, I would argue that for those of us that have been living at the intersection of technology and culture and community building for most of our lives, we know this better than probably anyone,” he said. Indeed, a 2009 article by Choire Sicha is often credited with coining the term “Black People Twitter,” an early description of the viral, cultural chatter of Black folks online. The community was a key driver of trending hashtags (#BlackGirlMagic, #OscarsSoWhite), hilarious meme-able moments, and social-justice movements, like #BlackLivesMatter, from 2009-2021, with impact so undeniable that mainstream media outlets covered the platform’s happenings. But rampant bullying and racial abuse turned what was once a digital utopia into a nightmare, and users reported harassment and lack of platform protection negatively impacted their mental health.

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Terrell witnessed the shaky Twitter foundation crumbling from inside the house and knew that if POC and queer folks wanted a safe corner of the internet, we’d have to dream it up ourselves, brick by brick. “We drive all this conversation, yet we’re not capturing most of the value; we’re enduring hate speech and harassment to a level that is just unconscionable,” he told HB. “It’s something that I, none of us, could live with. And when I realized that it was only going to get worse, I honestly was just pissed. And I was just like, ‘We have to build. It’s time to build,’” he said. Terrell enlisted Kenya Parham, an entrepreneur with an extensive background in public policy, to manage the app’s community guidelines as Spill’s now Chief Growth Officer.

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With Black and Brown folks at the helm of the app’s inception from coding to user experience, safety is not just protocol, it’s integral infrastructure. “I came from public policy. I got to flex that skill a little bit when we started this and helped to author the community guidelines that then trained the AI to operate,” Parham told HB. “So our community guidelines are the most progressive in the industry, hands down. They’re forward facing. We’re incredibly specific about what is allowed on the platform and the type of environment that we are fostering,” she said.

The thoughtful curation of Spill’s digital space has created a supple environment for connection and lovemaking, literally. Terrell and Parham refer to a “Spill niece” named Harmony, whose parents met on the app. A popular user named “Big Baby Puffs” started a trend on Spill called, “Face Card Friday” that invites users to post their favorite selfies, and that’s how “Big Baby Puffs” met the love of her life. “We were a part of the proposal, and then they had a baby, and the baby’s name is Harmony, and she is the cutest thing ever, and now that’s our first niece of the platform,” Parham said. “They are just loving and thriving, and a young couple that chose each other in a time where the internet would tell you that that’s not possible.”

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Spill just celebrated its three year anniversary in June (within weeks of launching their beta in 2023, Spill was viral and number one in the Apple app store), and from day one to now, the platform has been downloaded 750,000 times and counting. The growing numbers show that building with intention, authenticity, and safety is as practical as it is enticing. “People are really hungry for genuine connection more than ever, and that’s what Spill is about,” Terrell said. “This isn’t the place to perform. It’s anti-performance, which we all need.”