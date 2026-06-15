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Tyra Banks' Lawsuit Against Netflix Alleges Defamation

Tyra Banks Slams Netflix With Defamation Lawsuit Over Shocking ‘ANTM’ Docuseries

Supermodel Tyra Banks has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix, claiming producers manipulated her interview in the ANTM docuseries.

Published on June 15, 2026

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The legacy of America’s Next Top Model has moved from the runway straight into a federal courtroom. Supermodel Tyra Banks has officially filed an explosive defamation lawsuit against streaming pioneer Netflix, alleging that producers maliciously displayed an edited narrative to destroy her reputation. Filed on Saturday, June 13, 2026, Tyra Banks’ lawsuit claims that the recent three-part docuseries, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, relied on a deceptive, highly calculated narrative that she was not privy to.

According to PEOPLE, Banks originally agreed to sit down for a grueling three-and-a-half-hour interview because she wanted to provide a transparent, honest look at the groundbreaking reality show’s history, including taking accountability for decisions that have faced criticism in the years since the show aired. However, Banks’ lawsuit alleges that producers used only 16 minutes of the footage, removing her contextual comments and editing them to paint her as a bad guy.

“Tyra Banks participated in the Netflix documentary series America’s Next Top Model (‘ANTM’) because she believed viewers deserved a candid conversation about the show’s legacy—its successes and its shortcomings,” the lawsuit begins. “There are aspects of the show for which Ms. Banks takes accountability and she wanted ANTM viewers to hear that from her directly,” the lawsuit stated.

One of the more damaging and highly publicized claims in the legal paperwork centers around Cycle 2 contestant Shandi Sullivan. In the Netflix docuseries, which debuted on February 16, Sullivan recalled the controversial 2004 episode in Italy, where she drank heavily and slept with a male model despite having a boyfriend at home. Decades later, Sullivan stated she had blacked out at the time and accused production of editing what she now considers a sexual assault into a juicy cheating storyline.

When the docuseries producers asked Banks about Sullivan’s trauma on camera, the final broadcast depicted the supermodel giving a blank, upward glance, implying she couldn’t even remember the woman or the incident.

However, the lawsuit stated that what aired was not what happened in reality. The unedited, raw footage reveals that before looking up, Banks nodded affirmatively and explicitly stated, “I do remember her story.” By surgically cutting the nod and erasing her vocal confirmation, producers ensured viewers only saw a manufactured lie. Furthermore, Banks notes she was entirely unaware that Sullivan classified the encounter as an assault until the documentary aired.

The legal complaint further rejects the documentary’s implication that Banks ignored misconduct on set. The filing reveals a hidden historical fact: during one specific cycle, a crew member reported a regular ANTM cast member for an inappropriate pattern of sexual conduct.

According to Banks, she immediately escalated the report to the top network executives. Production was promptly shut down, and the entire cast and crew were forced to undergo mandatory sexual harassment training conducted by an independent outside expert. Banks’ lawsuit notes that the public was denied the truth regarding Banks’ commitment to safety due to the omission of this information.

Tyra Banks’s Lawsuit Clears Up The Miss J Controversy

Banks’ lawsuit also addresses a deeply personal accusation made by beloved runway coach Miss J Alexander. In the docuseries, Miss J claimed that Banks had failed to visit him in the hospital following his 2022 stroke, which he repeated on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show.

The supermodel’s legal team alleged that producers completely blocked the real context. Had she been given the opportunity, Banks would have revealed she was living in Australia for two and a half years during his initial recovery. The lawsuit documents an extensive paper trail, including unresponded text messages, desperate check-ins with crew members to locate Miss J, and a delayed text from his family apologizing to Banks for their slow communication during the medical crisis.

In fact, the lawsuit notes the pair spent three subsequent years sending intimate voice notes, holiday messages, and photos to one another. As recently as Christmas Day 2025, they exchanged warm updates, with Banks asking to hop on a call just weeks before the defamatory documentary aired worldwide.

As Banks seeks unspecified damages for massive loss of future business income, emotional distress, and corporate manipulation, prominent ANTM figures are publicly siding with her. Fierce PR maven Kelly Cutrone, who judged sat on the judges panel during cycles 18-22, voiced support for Banks.

“I think that 80 percent of [the docuseries] is incredibly twisted,” Cutrone told PEOPLE. “She’s done a lot for people, including the people who are out there trashing her right now… I believe that the facts and the truth will come forward.”

Cycle 8 winner Jaslene González similarly expressed unwavering gratitude, stating that the platform completely transformed her life in a positive way. With major industry allies backing her narrative, Banks is demanding a full jury trial to expose the dark editing secrets behind modern documentary storytelling.

What do you think? Does Tyra have a leg to stand on in this lawsuit?

SEE ALSO

Tyra Banks Slams Netflix With Defamation Lawsuit Over Shocking ‘ANTM’ Docuseries was originally published on bossip.com

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