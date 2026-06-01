Victoza Addresses The Wellness Gap For Black Women In 2026

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Victoza is part of the list of GLP-1 receptors, which may help Black women address metabolic health concerns such as diabetes prevention and management. With a daily dose, you can reduce blood sugar spikes and improve insulin response. With sensible food choices, you may be able to say goodbye to excess weight and visceral fat.

The CDC reported in 2024 that over one in four adults with diagnosed diabetes used GLP-1 injectables, with those aged 50-64 years being the largest group. Injectables that promote weight loss make it easier to manage metabolic conditions such as cardiovascular stress and diabetes by enabling slow digestion for decreased appetite and tapping into the brain’s hunger receptors.

What Is Metabolic Health for Black Women?

Metabolic health issues are complex situations for all people. It involves assessing:

Chronic stress

Insulin resistance

Environmental factors

However, Black women have more unique risk factors and markers that include higher insulin resistance compared to other people. Even if lipid profiles are favorable, high insulin resistance could be a problem.

For Black women, inflammation in the blood and the presence of visceral adipose tissue are bigger components than BMI. BMI standards still don’t consider the different amount of muscle mass and body composition Black women have compared to white women, whose BMI measures the standard.

Black women often store less fat in the visceral/abdominal area, as it mostly accumulates in the peripheral and gluteal areas. Therefore, a higher ratio of visceral fat is associated with insulin resistance and the potential onset of Type 2 diabetes.

Tailored health management intervention includes proactive monitoring of:

Lipid profiles

Glucose

Blood pressure

Further lifestyle optimization includes consuming more whole foods, such as:

Fruits

Vegetables

Fiber

Get restorative sleep for about seven to nine hours and prioritize stress management. Black women who are currently obese may benefit from FDA-approved GLP injectables.

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Why Should a Black Woman Use Victoza?

Several GLPs can help with weight loss by regulating the brain’s signals around appetite and fullness. According to CVS Health, these medications have helped decrease body weight by up to 21%.

Which weight loss medication leads to more weight loss? When comparing Liraglutide vs. Semaglutide, patients often lose more weight on Semaglutide and at a faster rate. However, some studies have shown more side effects with semaglutide, such as nausea and diarrhea.

Using Victoza for insulin resistance comes with other benefits, such as reduced risk of stroke or heart attack. It’s easier on the budget as it’s available in generic form, unlike Ozempic or Wegovy. It’s been on the market since 2010, so it has a longer track record compared to some of its competition.

There’s also potential good news for Black mothers with children at risk or who’ve already been diagnosed with diabetes. “Victoza has now been shown to improve blood sugar control in pediatric patients with type 2 diabetes,” as Lisa Yanoff, acting director of the Division of Metabolism and Endocrinology Products in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a 2019 press release.

How Does Victoza Work?

When you’re on this medication, it slows how fast the food leaves your stomach; this helps control blood sugar after meals. Victoza also works by preventing your liver from making too much sugar.

When your blood sugar levels go too high, the medication can help the pancreas produce more insulin.

Does WeightWatchers Have Culturally Conscious Nutrition Now?

The long-running weight loss organization now includes support for GLP users. In addition to using a Victoza weight loss aid, there are more culturally inclusive foods on the ZeroPoint Food list, which may include items like plantains and yuca.

Those on the program can consider recipes Renae Wilson shared with Weight Watchers to celebrate Juneteenth, such as:

Slow cooker collard greens

Sorrel sangria

Air-fried green tomatoes and okra

Carolina-style pulled jackfruit

Practical food guidance may help Black women lose an average 5% of body weight. Others have done this during clinical trials, per a 2024 study by Oral, Küçük, and Köse in the Journal of Clinical Medicine.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Worst Food for Your Blood Sugar?

When managing blood sugar, what you eat is essential to control, even when on a GLP injection.

It’s best to avoid or eat less of:

Anything with too much sugar, which includes drinks

Ultra-processed meats

Packaged snacks like chips

Fast food

The amount of food you consume also matters, even when it’s nutrient-dense. Too much food in one sitting can elevate your blood sugar. Eating food that enables a slow release of sugar into the bloodstream also has an effect.

That’s why eating an apple is better than consuming a glass of apple juice. The same can be said for consuming brown rice over white rice, since brown rice is a whole grain, so it is slowly processed during digestion.

What Is the Miracle Fruit for Diabetics?

There is a shrub that grows in West Africa, whose leaves, berries, and seed oil are used as medicine. Some use it for diabetes and obesity. Those using cancer drugs may use them to help improve taste loss.

Patients may use it due to a chemical component that affects taste receptors on the tongue, making it easier to pick up sweet and sour flavors. The fruit may also help lower blood sugar, per WebMD.

Some people may have an allergic reaction if they also have allergies to peanuts or soy.

Take a Shot at Weight Loss

Victoza can help with weight management for improved wellness. By reducing obesity and related risk factors, Black women can prolong life and the quality of it. This medication can also reduce cardiovascular issues, such as stroke and heart attack.

It’s also been approved for use for children with Type 2 diabetes, and black children get this disease at a higher rate than others. Experts say losing as little as 5 to 10% of your body weight can make a difference in decreasing obesity-related issues.

If you need help regulating your blood sugar and getting weight down, Victoza may be worth a shot.

To learn more about managing health and weight loss, check out other helpful guides on our website.