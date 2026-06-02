The Nervous System Reset Dinner: 4 Ways To Improve Your Well-Being

Jamaican households historically discouraged discussing personal struggles, but attitudes are changing.

Nervous System Reset Dinner created a space for vulnerability and connection around mental health challenges.

Simple daily practices like exercise, CBD, and journaling can improve overall well-being.





Source: Marsha Badger / Marsha Badger

The Black community has come a long way in prioritizing mental health. As a pre-teen growing up in a Jamaican household, the idea of speaking to “others” about family business or my own personal struggles was considered taboo. Being resilient was the standard. Talking to God was the expectation. And for many who shared my experience, pretending to be OK became the norm. Nonetheless, conversations about how to improve your well-being were rare.

While I eventually made my way to therapy — something I’ve experienced on and off since my teenage years — I quickly learned that old habits die hard. Life has an interesting way of throwing countless challenges your way, and finding the time to nurture your well-being can easily fall to the bottom of the to-do list. So, when I received an invitation to attend the Nervous System Reset Dinner in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, it felt like exactly what my soul needed.

Inside the Nervous System Reset Dinner

Curated and hosted by journalist and vibe curator Marsha Badger, the Nervous System Reset Dinner was an evening where vulnerability was welcomed and connection was the goal. Set inside the picturesque Hav & Mar restaurant in Chelsea, the vibes were immaculate, the cuisine was delectable, and the conversation was deeply eye-opening.

Moderator Najha Zigbi-Johnson guided the discussion as attendees unpacked the cultural, emotional, and practical barriers that have kept many of us from prioritizing our mental health. Around the table, guests opened up about the shrinking economy, layoffs, burnout, and the pressure of not reaching personal or professional milestones — realities that have taken a serious toll on emotional and physical well-being.

The intimate group quickly recognized that voicing the obstacles that chip away at your well-being is the first step to crossing the finish line. While seeking professional help is always an option, carving out intentional moments of self-care can also open the door to restoration and balance.

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4 Daily Practices To Improve Your Well-Being

It’s easy to think that making big lifestyle changes serves as the remedy for healing. However, Marsha and Najha shared that it’s the small, consistent habits that make a lasting impact. Here are four daily practices I’ve learned at the Nervous System Reset Dinner that can kick off the well-being journey.

1. Move your body.

Regular movement works like a charm to stimulate the endorphins in your body to boost your mood, along with lowering cortisol levels to reduce stress in the body. Whether you’re taking a few strength training classes a week or indulging in a hot girl walk around your neighborhood, moving your body will improve the overall quality of your life.

2. Pop an edible

While some people enjoy traditional cannabis edibles (no judgments here!), low-dose CBD gummies can also support relaxation and stress relief. Brands like Eaton Botanicals offer vegan gummies infused with CBD, adaptogens, functional mushrooms, and herbs designed to support concerns ranging from PMS relief to workout recovery and immune support.

3. Take the time to journal

Taking the time to jot down thoughts and feelings allows you to process your emotions, improve self-awareness, and give your heart and mind the ability to let the weight of troubling thoughts go. Journaling is a way to minimize stress while giving yourself the space to recognize triggers that can affect your mental health.

4. Foster connection.

Whether you’re enjoying a meal with a loved one, connecting with a friend via a phone call or text, connection matters. Having someone or a group of close friends that you can confide in not only lifts your mood but also improves feelings of self-worth.

The world constantly tells us to keep pushing through. But the Nervous System Reset Dinner served as a reminder that slowing down, checking in, and leaning on community is a form of healing, too.