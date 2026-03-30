Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods Sizzles In All-White Swimsuit During Bachelorette Party

Jordyn Woods Stands Out In All-White Swimsuit During Beachside St. Barts Bachelorette Party

Jordyn Woods was the center of attention at her Bachelorette party, wearing a sizzling white swimsuit in a sea of red bikinis.

Published on March 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 04, 2023
Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Jordyn Woods was the center of attention at her bachelorette party over the weekend.

Just a few months after her baller boo, Karl Anthony Towns, popped the question, Woods took off to a tropical location for her bachelorette party. The entrepreneur and Woods by Jordyn founder took to Instagram to share some snaps from the beachside soiree, posting pictures of an over-the-top photoshoot with her closest friends.

The first picture shows Jordyn in a white swimsuit and matching sunglasses, holding her hand toward the camera to show off her huge engagement ring. Surrounding her is a group of girls all wearing red swimsuits, blocking out their faces with custom “Bachelorette Post” newspapers. A photo from Woods’ engagement is plastered on the front of the paper, and on the back is a photo of champagne glasses mid-cheers.

Jordyn posted a bunch of photos from that day wearing the same swimsuit, and in another angle, you can see that the back of her suit sweetly states, “Mrs. Towns.” She also continues her white-on-red theme in pictures without her friends, posing on a bright red lifeguard chair. The chair gives up the location for the party, luxury resort Eden Rock in St Barths.

“Did you hear the news!?!? I’m on my Bach!!!!” Woods wrote in her caption, adding the hashtags #StBach and #JordynsBachlorette.

After five years of dating, Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods announced their engagement on Christmas day with a post featuring the NY Knicks player down on bended knee. “Marry Christmas 🎄❤️💍,” Woods captioned the carousel of photos taken at New York’s Overstory rooftop.

The pair famously started their relationship as friends, but as their connection grew, things became romantic.

“Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people, and just became friends,” KAT previously explained on Jordyn’s Regular-ish IG series. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.”

The couple has never shied away from showing their relationship, always supporting one another on IG and in real life over the years. Now that Jordyn’s celebrating her life as a bachelorette, it seems like we’ll get to see photos from their wedding sooner rather than later!

SEE ALSO

Jordyn Woods Stands Out In All-White Swimsuit During Beachside St. Barts Bachelorette Party was originally published on bossip.com

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 06, 2024

Black And White And Red All Over: Jordyn Woods Stands Out In All-White Swimsuit During Beachside St Barts Bachelorette Party

Bossip
21 Savage and Latto

Papa Proof! Footage From Latto's 'Big Mama' Baby Shower Finally Confirms 21 Savage Coupledom

Bossip

‘I Did Not Read The Fine Print,’ Again?! — Chilli Denies MAGA Affiliation After Donations To Trump Campaign Revealed

MadameNoire
2026 Winter Olympics - Milan-Cortina

'Taste Of Gold' — Simone Biles Stays Winning, Opening New Restaurant In Houston

MadameNoire
Trending
F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas
7 Items
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

If You Know, You Know: Inside Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party After The Oscars

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Inside
15 Items
HelloBuzz  |  Sammy Approved

Bump Watch 2026: All The Celeb Moms-To-Be We’re Celebrating Right Now

29 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

The Sexiest Men Of The Year: A Gallery Celebrating Their Style & Black Excellence

Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
Hair  |  Shamika Sanders

Cardi B Brings Out Lil’ Kim At MSG For Little Miss Drama Tour

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 03, 2025
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Angel Reese Covers Vogue Australia In Cornrows – And Looks TF Good

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close